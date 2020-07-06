



Being “All In” for Mercy now means participating in the 42nd annual Franklin Classic virtually.

“Due to Governor Lee extending the State of Emergency through Aug. 29, 2020, and after consulting with our Board and medical providers, we have decided to change the Franklin Classic to a virtual event,” said Cindy Siler, CEO of Mercy Community Healthcare.

Participants will be able to run or walk the virtual Franklin Classic on a course of their choosing anytime between Monday, Aug. 31, and Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7, which is the traditional day of the event. Suggested courses will be available on the event website (FranklinClassic.org) in the coming weeks.

Registration fees will remain $40 for the 5K and $15 for the 1K Kids Fun Run. The fee to run the 10K or 15K will be $40. 5K, 10K and 15K registrants will receive a 2020 Franklin Classic tech t-shirt while 1K registrants will receive a cotton t-shirt. For $25, Spirit Runners will receive a tech t-shirt.

Participants will be able to submit their time and upload a race photo to the registration site. Additional race details will be sent to registrants as they become available.

“It is important to us that Mercy supporters and the larger community recognize that this difficult decision was made for the safety of our community, and we hope that everyone will continue to participate in this event,” Siler added. “We have counted on the Franklin Classic for 20 years to help make the mission of Mercy a reality. It’s times like these that Mercy needs to be accessible to even more people in need, so we want the Classic to be successful in this new normal.”

Proceeds from the Franklin Classic are critical to Mercy’s mission: to reflect the love and compassion of Jesus Christ by providing excellent healthcare to all and support to their families. The nonprofit, community health center’s services include primary care, psychiatry and counseling, chronic care management and social services for all ages. While some of Mercy’s patients have insurance, there are many who are un- and underinsured and in need of affordable care, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available, and registration will be open until 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7. To learn more or register, visit FranklinClassic.org.

Race to Honor Our Teams of Healthcare Heroes

In addition to registering for the Franklin Classic, supporters will be able to show they are “All In” for Mercy by making a donation in honor of our healthcare heroes. Support may be given to one of the following five teams:

– Pediatric Primary Care Team

– Adult Primary Care Team

– Lewisburg Team

– Behavioral Health/Psychiatry Team

– School Counselors Team

Despite the pandemic, these teams continue to care for the physical, mental and spiritual needs of members of our community with the love and compassion of Jesus Christ. To make a donation in honor of one of these teams, go to MercyTN.org/donate.

About Mercy Community Healthcare

Mercy Community Healthcare was founded in 1999 as Mercy Children’s Clinic with a mission to reflect the love and compassion of Jesus Christ by providing excellent healthcare to ALL and support to their families. The nonprofit clinic added mental health and social services to its integrated care program in 2006, and expanded to a new facility in Franklin, Tenn., in 2009. Mercy was awarded a grant from the United States Department of Health and Human Services designating it as a Federally Qualified Health Center in June 2012.

As a result of this, Mercy began seeing adult patients, and Mercy Children’s Clinic transitioned to Mercy Community Healthcare. Mercy Community Healthcare seeks to reflect its mission of providing quality, experienced care to everyone – adults, children, insured and uninsured – throughout Middle Tennessee.

For more information about the mission of Mercy, visit MercyTN.org.



