OBITUARY: Mary Winton Hughes

Ms. Mary Winton Hughes passed peacefully at home in Franklin, Tennessee on January 10, 2025, at the age of 85.

Originally from Abbeville, South Carolina, she was the only child of Dr. William Tagart Hughes and Ruth Hendrix Hughes. She was a graduate of Abbevillle High School and the University of South Carolina.

Upon graduation, Mary Winton worked in Charleston for US Representative Mendel Rivers (SC). In the summer of 1964 she was transferred to his Washington, DC office and continued to work for him until 1970.

After that she accepted a position on Senator Ernest Hollings’ (SC) staff and continued to work for him until her retirement in 1996.

Upon retirement, she decided to move to Franklin, TN to assist her good friend, Sally Nance, in running Cruises Galore and More. There she became quite the accomplished travel agent helping make travel arrangements for many friends and clients. In addition, there was no shortage of her traveling the world herself.

She was a devoted member of the Historic Presbyterian Church and a member of the South Carolina Women’s Club in Franklin. She loved the Nance and Lea Family and was an adopted sister who never missed a family event.

She was an exceptional godmother and people would comment that in their next life they wanted to be Mary Winton’s godson and goddaughter. She will be remembered for her generosity, quick wit and kind demeanor.

She loved big family and friends’ dinners where she would share stories of her travels, friends and her Washington life. This was how the Mary Winton Fan Club was formed. She loved living in Franklin, but, also loved visiting Charleston and her good friends there.

Nurse Cindy Evans attended to Mary Winton for the last year of her life and Mary Winton would comment what a jewel she was.

She is preceded in death by her parents and many lifelong friends. She leaves behind her good friend of 60+ years Sally Lea Nance, her godson Berkeley Nance, and goddaughter Sarah Nance Newcome (Mike).

Honorary Pallbearers are John Fraser, Elisa Parker, Warner Lea, Lynn and Rex Welsh, Mike Newcome and Vickie Trapani.

The Celebration of Life for Mary Winton Hughes will be held at the Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church, 435 Main Street, Franklin, TN, 37064, to be led by the Reverend Claire Berry and the Reverend Sally Hughes on January 25th at 11 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church. Visitation and a reception at the church will follow the service.