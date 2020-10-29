OBITUARY: Margie Bowes Wilburn

Margie Bowes-Wilburn, 79, died Oct. 22, 2020, following a lengthy illness. She was married to pioneer Grand Ole Opry star Doyle Wilburn of the famed Wilburn Brothers duo that also spotlighted Teddy Wilburn. In an interview with this writer, Teddy said smiling, “Margie’s a good gal . . . though she likes to talk a lot and have a good time.”

Known initially as a Pet Milk Sweetheart, having earned first place in their 1958 nationwide contest, she was introduced to major audiences by King of Country Music Roy Acuff. Roy and Wesley Rose soon signed her to their label, Hickory Records. (Incidentally, another brother-in-law, Lester Wilburn, played guitar for Queen of Country Music Kitty Wells. Brother-in-law Leslie played guitar for various other artists also.

Margie was born March 18, 1941 in Roxboro, N.C. Growing up in Carolina, Margie developed an early interest in singing, and was soon entertaining classmates in elementary school events. At age 13, she also won an amateur talent contest with her vocals at the Palace Theater in Roxboro. As word of her talents spread, she was invited to perform on local radio WRXO-AM Roxboro, and area TV shows, such as the weekly variety telecast, WDVA’s Virginia Barn Dance.

Margie’s first charting, the 1959 Top 10 “Poor Old Heartsick Me,” was penned by Helen Carter of the historic Carter Family. The young artist’s second hit charting later that year, “My Love and Little Me,” was written by Phil Everly (of the Everly Brothers).

In 1959, the pretty newcomer was voted “Most Promising Female Vocalist” in a national trade weekly magazine. Breezing into the next decade, she scored chart-wise with “Little Miss Belong To No One” on Mercury Records, and “Our Things” for Decca. On Nov. 11, 1961, Margie married (Virgil) Doyle Wilburn, another Decca label star, 11 years her senior. She said of him, “Doyle could charm the termites out of the walls.” The couple had one child, daughter Sharon ReNae, born Oct. 14, 1962 (who died Jan. 29, 2020.) Although she and Doyle were divorced not long afterwards, neither artist ever remarried. He died Oct. 16, 1982, at age 52.

For several seasons she was a featured artist on iconic Red Foley’s ABC network show Jubilee USA, made guest shots on Dick Clark’s pop program American Bandstand, and on Jimmy Dean’s popular self-titled ABC network program, and of course Acuff garnered guest spots for label vocalist Bowes on WSM’s historic Grand Ole Opry, prior to becoming a member. At one stage of her career, she was called The Cinderella Girl of the Grand Ole Opry.

Margie’s final chart entry was a Top 20 answer song to a Johnny Cash smash “Understand Your Gal” a take-off on “Understand Your Man,” in 1964. Among other song successes she cut were “Big City,” “Overnight,” “Lost” and “Look Who’s Lonely.” Some have criticized Doyle for not concentrating on helping his talented wife succeed further, while instead aiding unknown Loretta Lynn’s climb up the ladder of success (though nine years Margie’s senior).

Nonetheless in 1966, Margie made her screen debut in a musical movie “The Gold Guitar,” also boasting such fellow Nashville artists as Bill Anderson, Skeeter Davis, Roy Drusky, Del Reeves and Jumpin’ Bill Carlisle. Then there came a comedy “Cotton Pickin’ Chicken Pickers” a year later, top-billing veteran film star Sonny Tufts, comic boxer Slapsie Maxie Rosenbloom, Margie, Del Reeves, David Houston, Mel Tillis and Greta Thyssen.

A few years later, however, she made her final Opry appearance (1971), after having visited all 50 states and participated in two overseas tours, as well. “The Note” in 1970 was one of her last singles. Some of her albums, include “Hickory Hits,” “Margie Bowes,” “Blue Dream” and “Ladies of 1950s’ Country.” She continued to perform and came back in 1990 to perform again with other well known artists that was televised from the Grand Ole Opry.

Sad to say, a 1995 automobile accident caused severe damage to a foot which, following several earlier surgeries, had to be amputated in 2004 to save her life. Since that time, Margie ran her publishing company from home, and took up other hobbies like writing and designing cards, and painting pictures.

Preceded in death by her daughter, Sharon Wilburn Cline. Margie was a member of Crieve Hall Church of Christ. Survived by son-in-law, Terry Cline; granddaughter, Katie (Jim) Turman; great-grandchildren, Julia, Jordyn, Gideon and Gwendolyn Turman; brothers, Golden Bowes, Jr. and Jesse Bowes; dear friend, Jean Gaddes. Graveside services will be conducted Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery by Bill Watkins. Friends will serve as Pallbearers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Opry Trust Fund and Senior Ministry at Crieve Hall Church of Christ. Visitation will be Friday from 5 – 8 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road.