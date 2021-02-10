OBITUARY: Larry Norman

Larry Norman – Age 72 of Nolensville, TN. February 7, 2021. Survived by wife, Phyllis Norman; son, Chris (Dolores) Norman; grandson, C. J. Norman; sister, Brenda (Bill) Summar; brother-in-law, Garey Southern.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road by Rev. Phillip Barnett and Rev. Steve Durham. Interment with Military Honors at Nolensville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sunset Hills Baptist Church, 1635 Sunset Hills Road, Brentwood, TN 37027. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.