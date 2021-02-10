What to Know About This Week’s Potential Ice Storm

The National Weather Service (NWS) Nashville has issued an Ice Storm Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory for certain parts of middle Tennessee. The warning and advisory is in effect from 6 pm Wednesday evening through 6 pm Thursday for freezing rain and ice accumulation potential.

The photo above shows what counties are in the ice storm warning, winter storm warning and winter weather advisory areas. Although the majority of the ice storm warning is north of our area, NWS says people should stay aware as things could change.

What to Expect

NWS predicts those in the Ice Storm warning may see ice accumulations of a quarter up to a half inch with hazardous travel, power outages, and tree damage all possible.

In the Winter Weather Advisory area, little ice accumulation up to around a quarter of an inch is possible, with slick spots on bridges, overpasses, and secondary roads, especially during the morning commute Thursday.

Additional ice accumulation will occur if temperatures cool just a few degrees from the current forecast. If more ice accumulation occurs, there is the potential for power outages, tree damage, and hazardous travel will increase.

“Even if you are not in the warning or advisory, be prepared just in case temperatures fall to around or below freezing, and icing may occur. Variability in just a degree or two anywhere in the mid state (especially in the warning and advisory areas) tonight and Thursday can drastically change the forecast from more ice than expected, less ice, or, no ice at all,” warns NWS.

Temperatures will drop quickly after sunset Wednesday with a low around 33.

