New Road Honors Franklin Fire’s First Paid, Career African American Firefighter

A new road in Franklin will be named in honor of retired Franklin Fire Assistant Chief John Fitzgerald, the department’s first paid, career, African American firefighter.

A street sign unveiling ceremony for “John Fitzgerald Drive” will take place Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 11:15 AM. The public is invited to watch the event live on the City of Franklin’s Facebook page.

The new road leads to the Franklin Fire Department’s new Station 7 in Berry Farms. The new fire station is located at 1972 John Fitzgerald Drive, commemorating the year Chief Fitzgerald was hired by the fire department.

In 1972, Chief Fitzgerald was working for Vanderbilt University as a maintenance worker when his brother, Bolin Fitzgerald, a Franklin Police Officer at the time, told him the fire department was hiring firefighters.

Chief Fitzgerald said he went to Fire Chief Johnny Smith’s house on a Sunday afternoon and told him he wanted the job. Chief Smith agreed to hire him, and he started two weeks later on April 1, 1972, writes City of Franklin.

Chief Fitzgerald rose through the ranks, serving in nearly every position, including Interim Fire Chief. He retired in 2006 at the rank of Assistant Chief and B-Shift Commander, serving the citizens of Franklin and the Franklin Fire Department faithfully for 34 years. Learn more about Chief Fitzgerald HERE.

Chief Fitzgerald will be present for the ceremony, along with his wife Bernice.