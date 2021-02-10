OBITUARY: Margaret “Meg” Lynn Butler

Margaret Lynn Butler, 70, of Longview, Texas, passed away on February 6, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Margaret Butler was born in Longview, Texas to Lloyd Moore and Clara Moore on June 22, 1950. She went to school at Pine Tree. She was married to John Butler for 40 great years.

Margaret Butler is preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Clara Moore, and brother Charles Ray Moore.

Margaret Butler is survived by her husband, John Butler; children Michael Bourg and Cristi Poulopoulos; Sisters, June, March and Judy Falcon; Grandson, Dallas Bourg; and many nieces and nephews, and cousins.

A Graveside service will be held Thursday, February 11th at Williamson Memorial Gardens in Franklin, Tennessee. The family of Margaret Butler wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Centennial Medical Center staff and Alive Hospice staff. Services in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com