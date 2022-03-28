OBITUARY: Josephine (Gatlin) Read

Josephine Gatlin Read of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, she was 100 years old.

She was born in Franklin, TN to the late Walter & Eunice Ferguson Gatlin. She retired from Gray Drug Store where she was the bookkeeper. She was a member of Big Harpeth Primitive Baptist Church.

She is survived by her sister, Evelyn Gatlin.

Graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Tommy Gatlin, Tommy Jones, Glenn Gatlin, Walt Gatlin, Keith Sheldon, and Chris Turvy will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital or to the Friends of Williamson County Animal Center.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

