OBITUARY: Dr. Donald ‘Don’ R. Alkema

Dr. Donald ‘Don’ R. Alkema, 78 of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away on March 18th, 2022 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 11th, 1944 in Youngstown, OH.

He was a graduate of Western Reserve University and the Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine. For over 44 years, Don had his own Podiatry practice in the areas of both West Palm Beach, Florida, and Simpsonville, SC. He loved what he did and when he finally retired in 2014, he moved to Spring Hill, TN to be closer to family.

He was a devoted husband to his wife, a loving Father to his children, and a Grandfather (“Pop Pop”) to his grandchildren who he adored. Don loved Jesus and loved to study the Bible and share God’s Word with others. He taught Sunday school for many years and also loved to travel the world on various mission trips to places like South Korea and Russia where he was a part of the ground breaking ceremonies for the first Christian Radio Station in Russia with the Far East Broadcasting Radio Company.

Don was preceded in death by his parents: Donald and Esca (Sannes) Alkema; brother: Lawrence Alkema; and his granddaughter: Abbie Ann Johnson.

He is survived by his wife of 54 years: Judy Alkema of Spring Hill; son and daughter-in-law: Doug & Brenda Alkema of Chicago, IL; daughter and son-in-law: Maribeth & Jeremy Johnson of Spring Hill, TN; sister: Archa Turner of Anderson, SC; and 4 precious grandchildren: Harper Reese Alkema, Sullivan Crew Alkema, Keyes William Johnson, and Kelsey Ann Johnson.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 5:00 PM Friday, April 8, 2022 at The Church at Station Hill, 8083 Station Hill Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174. The family will have a receiving line immediately following the service. Please use the Reid Hall entrance of the church (left side of building).

In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Don may be made to the new Embrace Special Needs Ministry of Station Hill Church, 8083 Station Hill Dr, Spring Hill, TN 37174. Please note “Embrace in Honor of Don Alkema” on the memo line.

https://www.springhill-memorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/