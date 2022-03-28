OBITUARY: Frances Ann Binkley

Mrs. Frances Ann Binkley of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, she was 96 years old.

She was a customer service representative for South Central Bell. She also worked for National Stores and volunteered for the Williamson County voting polls as well. Frances loved life, her family, and friends, and enjoyed shopping for bargains.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur Clayton Binkley.

She is survived by her son, Clay (Susan) Binkley; daughter, Lee Maize; sister, Jacklyn Coke; grandchildren, Casey Bryant, Seth Livingston, Mary Susan (Sean) McConnell & Hillary Mounger; great-grandchildren, Abiella McConnell, Brenna & Meadow Livingston.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, March 25, 2022 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Heritage Church of Christ. Steve Blackman will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Blue Monarch, PO Box 1207, Monteagle, TN, TN 37356, or at www.bluemonarch.org or Heritage Church of Christ.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

