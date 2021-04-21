OBITUARY: Janet Meadows

Janet Meadows, age 85 of Spring Hill, TN went to be with the Lord on April 19, 2021 with her family by her side.

Born in Bedford, IN to the late Henry Charles Morris and Helen Blanch Murphy. As a dedicated single mother she tirelessly devoted her life and made many sacrifices in the course of raising four children and supporting them through college. She continued nurturing as a grandmother taking an active role in helping to raise five grandchildren in the next generation. Janet will be remembered as selfless and giving provider for her children and grandchildren without regard for herself.

She leaves behind her loving children, Gregory Scott (Connie) Meadows of Warsaw, IN, Jay (Paula) Meadows of North Wilkesboro, NC, Von (Jill) Meadows of Smyrna, TN, Kim (Tim) Schneider of Spring Hill, TN; grandchildren, Jeremy and Drew Meadows, Alex, Garrett and Mallory Schneider.

Preceded in death by siblings, Henry Guy “Bud” Morris, Caroll Jackson, Sharon VanHorn and Ann Jacobson.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 1-3pm on Saturday. Memorial contributions may be made to the Autistic Self Advocacy Network at www.autisticadvocacy.org.

