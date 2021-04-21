Morning Source: American Idol Hunter Metts with Melinda Doolittle

Morning Source

Guest: American Idol Hunter Metts with Melinda Doolittle



Originally Aired: April 20, 2021

Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with American Idol contestant Hunter Metts and former American Idol contestant Melinda Doolittle about his experience on American Idol as he (and additional local singer Cassandra Coleman) take spots in the top ten.

Learn more about when American Idol airs and how to vote here.

ALSO: Watch Our Interview With Hunter Metts After His Idol Audition

