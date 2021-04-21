Today’s Top Stories: April 21, 2021

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 21, 2021.
1Fast Casual Mexican Restaurant Tamale Joe’s to Open in Franklin
Tamale Joe’s, a fast-casual Mexican food restaurant, specializing in a 100-year-old tamale recipe, will open at 2000 Mallory Lane next to Dick’s Sporting Goods in Franklin. Read More.
2New Nolensville Ice Rink Projected to Open This Summer
An ice rink is under construction in Nolensville at 7235 Haley Industrial Drive. The new rink will serve as the home rink for the Nashville Warriors Hockey Club, which will include AA and A travel hockey teams for girls and boys. The ice rink is projected to open this summer. Read More.
3Two Locals Make Top 10 on American Idol
Contestants on American Idol continue to dwindle but our two locals are still holding a spot in the competition. Hunter Metts and Cassandra Coleman are now in the Top 10. Read More.
4Kate & Lulu’s Kitchen Closes
Kate & Lulu’s Kitchen, located in Westhaven at 158 Front Street, has closed. Read More.
57 Benefits of Green Tea (Works Even If You Don’t Like Tea!)
So, what’s the truth about the benefits of green tea? What exactly is green tea? And can you still benefit – even if you don’t like tea? Read More.