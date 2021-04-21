Today’s Top Stories: April 21, 2021

tamale joe's franklin tn
photo: tamalejoes.com

Here’s a look at the top stories for April 21, 2021.

Tamale Joe's
photo by Donna Vissman

1Fast Casual Mexican Restaurant Tamale Joe’s to Open in Franklin

Tamale Joe’s, a fast-casual Mexican food restaurant, specializing in a 100-year-old tamale recipe, will open at 2000 Mallory Lane next to Dick’s Sporting Goods in Franklin. Read More.

nolensville ice rink
photo from Nashville Warriors Hockey Club Facebook

2New Nolensville Ice Rink Projected to Open This Summer

An ice rink is under construction in Nolensville at 7235 Haley Industrial Drive. The new rink will serve as the home rink for the Nashville Warriors Hockey Club, which will include AA and A travel hockey teams for girls and boys. The ice rink is projected to open this summer. Read More.

hunter metts and cassandra coleman on american idol

3Two Locals Make Top 10 on American Idol

Contestants on American Idol continue to dwindle but our two locals are still holding a spot in the competition. Hunter Metts and Cassandra Coleman are now in the Top 10. Read More.

Kate & Lulu's Kitchen
photo from Kate & Lulu’s Kitchen

4Kate & Lulu’s Kitchen Closes

Kate & Lulu’s Kitchen, located in Westhaven at 158 Front Street, has closed. Read More.

green tea

57 Benefits of Green Tea (Works Even If You Don’t Like Tea!)

So, what’s the truth about the benefits of green tea? What exactly is green tea? And can you still benefit – even if you don’t like tea? Read More.

