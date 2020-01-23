James Robert “Shotgun” Andrews, age 93 of Franklin, TN went to be with the Lord on Jan 21, 2020. He was a long-time resident of Williamson County, a 65 year self-employed Barber, and a Veteran of the US Army. Shotgun was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who loved fishing and gardening.

Preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Snow Hassell Andrews, daughter, Pam Andrews Adkins, grandson Jason Kenrick Adkins, siblings, Grace Jones, Mildred Gibbs, Lena Geasley, Walter, Clyde, and J.T. Andrews, infant brother William Andrews.

Survived by his wife of 74 years, Margaret Johnson Andrews, son, Randy (Debbie) Andrews, grandchildren, Jennifer (Jason) McMillan, Matt (Nicole) Andrews, great grandchildren, Wyatt (Lexie) Hastings, Wade Hastings, Sophie Hastings, Cody McMillan, Justin McMillan, Jaylen Andrews, Jameson Andrews, and Landon Andrews.

Funeral Services will be conducted 2:00PM Sunday Jan 26, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Pastors Ronnie Johnson and Ken Andrews officiating. Visitation with the family will be 4-8pm on Saturday and 12-2PM on Sunday prior to the service. Burial in Johnson Hollow Cemetery, with military honors.

Active Pallbearers are Matt Andrews, Landon Andrews, Jaylen Andrews, Jason McMillan, Wade Hastings, Wyatt Hastings, Jameson Andrews, Cody McMillan, and Justin McMillan. Honorary Pallbearers, Ike Ladd, Larry Jones, Herb Jones, Tim Jones, Steve Dunning, Jeff Pittinger, Kenny and Sammy Adkins, Steve Wariner, Ricky Headley, Jeff Long, Jerry Smithson, Lloyd Shavers, Bill Davis, John Oakley, Jimmy Burns, Lloyd Anderson, Mike Gibbs, William and Ken Andrews, Raymond Vaughn. Memorials may be made to St Jude Children’s Hospital.