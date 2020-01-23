Sara Elizabeth Jones, age 86 of Franklin, TN passed away on January 21, 2020.

She was born to Thomas and Cleo Creswell Buchanan in Williamson County, TN. She was a member of the Church of Christ.

Preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Earl Clay Jones. Survived by; sons, Jerry Jones, Terry Jones, and Randy (Angie) Jones; daughters, Diane (Ronnie) Sullivan and Judy (Robert) Sullivan; sisters, Frances (Jimmy) Tyner and Betty Desgranges; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be conducted 11:00AM Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Leipers Fork Cemetery. Jim Taylor officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Church of Christ Disaster Relief Fund, 410 Allied Dr., Nashville, TN 37211.