Arlin Leon McKnight age 81 Surrounded by his family, Arlin entered the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 19, 2020 in Nolensville, Tennessee.

He was born in Hollywood California on January 16, 1939 to William and Leatha McKnight, who both preceded him to heaven. He was the oldest of three children, a brother, Roland McKnight and a sister, Joan Gunn, both of California.

Arlin was married to Sally Jo Speight in 1960 in Denver, Colorado. He was “Dad” to three children: daughters Susan Thompson (Fred) of Littleton, Colorado and Sharon Bianchi (Ken) of Nolensville, Tennessee, and son, Jason McKnight (Valerie) of Highlands Ranch, Colorado. Arlin was “Grandpa” to 10 grandchildren; Zachariah Dickerson, Josiah (Sarah) Dickerson, Tylena Dickerson and Mickayla Dickerson, Isabella Bianchi, Nicolas Bianchi and Gabriel Bianchi, Michael McKnight, Curtis McKnight and Olivia McKnight.

Arlin lived in Littleton, Colorado until last year when he bought a second home in Nolensville, Tennessee. Arlin worked for Denver Water in the Meter Shop where he eventually became shop Foreman. He retired after 42 years.

He served our Country in the Navy from 1962-1967 and was stationed in Norfolk, Virginia. He was honorably discharged. He will be interned at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado on January 31st at 11:00 a.m.

