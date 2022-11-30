OBITUARY: James D. ‘Jimmy’ Sitter

In loving memory of James D. “Jimmy” Sitter, who passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the age of 87.

He was born on March 15, 1935, to Frances Elizabeth and James Joseph Sitter in Memphis, TN.

He was the devoted husband of Martha Ann and loving father of James “Jim” (Theresa) and William “Bill” (Natalie).

He leaves his 2 grandchildren, Danielle Cooley and Brian Keener and one nephew, Mark Sitter.

He was predeceased by his brother, Joseph Matthew Sitter.

He was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

He had a long and productive career with telephone companies. After his 2 years in the Army, he was employed with AT&T. After his retirement he went to work for The Millington Telephone Co.

He enjoyed gardening, carpentry, tinkering with his car and lawn equipment and was always involved with various home improvement projects.

The Celebration of Life was held among his family and friends at his home on Thanksgiving.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Jimmy, you are now at peace, but you will live on forever in our hearts. We love you so much. Rest in peace.

