OBITUARY: Margaret Wright Hall

Margaret Wright Hall, of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away on November 28, 2022.

She is survived by her children, Robin R. Hammers and Christopher C. Hall (Wendy); grandsons Ryan Hammers, Justin Hammers, Barrett Hall, and Blake Hall; and sister, Florence (Donnie) Shepherd.

Margaret was born in Buckingham, Virginia on October 17, 1942. She moved to Richmond, Virginia where she met her husband, Norman E. Hall, and was married for 52 years before his passing in 2016.

Margaret was a devoted wife and mother. She was a homemaker who took pride in raising her children. She attended Vine Street Christian Church and was a member of Richland Country Club. She was an excellent cook, enjoyed making ceramics, and was an active member in The Garden Club. She also assisted her husband in his business, Norman Hall & Associates, with bookkeeping and office management.

There will be a private service at Signal Hill Memorial Park in Hanover, Virginia.

