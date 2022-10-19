OBITUARY: Henry Allen Cook

Henry Allen Cook, age 90, of Fairview, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at his home.

He was born on May 6, 1932, in Macon County to the late Tuck and Emmie Carr Cook.

Henry worked for many years on the production line for Ford Motor Company. He also was a member of the Old New Hope Baptist Church in Fairview.

In addition to his parents, Henry was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.

Survivors include his loving wife of over 69 years: Vera Anderson Cook, of Fairview; his sons: Michael Cook of Nashville and Randall Cook (Denise) of South Lyon, Michigan; and his grandchildren: Samantha Guza (Nathan) of Farmington, MI and Madison Cook, of South Lyon, Michigan.

Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of the Taylor Funeral Home with Bro. Andy Plank officiating. Burial will follow in the Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation with the family will take place on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. http://taylorsince1909.com

