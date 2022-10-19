Five Questions with Cindy Siler, CEO of Mercy Community Healthcare About Find Hope Franklin

Five questions with Cindy Siler, Chief Executive Officer at Mercy Community Healthcare and Committee Member, about Find Hope Franklin.

Why was it important for you and Mercy Community Healthcare to be a part of the Find Hope Franklin mental health initiative with Mayor Dr. Ken Moore?

It was an honor to be asked to serve this community with all of the professionals who care so much for the people of this area. As a Community Health Center, Mercy is charged with collaboration and coordination to meet the needs of our service area but more importantly, as a ministry – Mercy has experienced firsthand the seriousness of increasing awareness of our residents to the signs of suicide, to stomp out the stigma of mental illness and to care for the people in this community with the compassion of Christ.

2. Mental Health Services are a prominent part of Mercy Community Healthcare. Tell us about the services you offer.

Mercy’s services are really 3-fold: primary care, mental health, and patient/family support. The specific mental health services include but are not exclusive of psychiatry, behavioral health counseling including marriage and family, individuals, a variety of groups, PCIT, EMDR, and other modalities of therapy and school-based therapy in 3 school districts.

3. What have you seen at Mercy as the biggest mental health need in our community?

At this point, it is simply the significant increase in the need for services…the pandemic has impacted all of us. Our challenge is to meet the needs as they are referred to us for counseling and psychiatry. Mental health services are currently almost 50% of our patient load.

4. Mercy offers something called Integrated Care. Tell us what that is all about.

The best way to describe our Integrated Model of Care is that Mercy believes that we must care for the whole person – Body, Mind & Spirit. When a person comes primary care and expresses a need with the social determinants of health or indicates a desire for mental health care – our Providers are able to make that transition immediately. It is called a Warm Hand Off or a “health hug” to give access to all services during the point of care. It is part of Mercy’s mission.

5. How do you take care of yourself in terms of mental health? What advice do you have for others?

Sometimes it is a difficult balance…I love walking from my home through Pinkerton Park and back…being outdoors, praying for guidance, and simply pondering His glorious nature in all seasons give me a sense of peace. I try to go to our farm in West Kentucky as often as possible because just plain ‘ole hard work with my husband clears my mind and spirit. Intentionally get to know yourself and the gifts that God has given you… don’t ever give up listening to His voice…even when it’s hard, you are not alone.