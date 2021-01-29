OBITUARY: Helen Murdaugh White

Helen Murdaugh White, 86, of Franklin, TN, passed away at home in the loving presence of her family on January 24th, 2021 after an extended illness. Helen was born in Columbus, Georgia, to Herschel Victor Murdaugh, Sr., and Helen Whaley Murdaugh on April 16, 1934. She spent her childhood in Griffin, GA, Rock Hill, SC, and Orangeburg, SC. After graduating from Orangeburg High School, she attended Converse College and the University of South Carolina.

In her twenties, Helen was the director of advertising and promotions for newspapers in Fort Smith, AR, Memphis, TN, and Las Vegas, NV. While raising children, she worked as an accountant and ran her own bookkeeping service. Later, she went to work for Olan Mills Portrait Studios where she worked her way up from telephone sales to retire as an Area Manager.

Helen was always active in church and taught Sunday School for many years at the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in Orangeburg, SC. She was an active member of the Garden Club Association of SC. and the Orangeburg Assembly Ball Association. After her husband, Robert, died in 1996, she moved to Nashville, TN, where she was active in the Red Hatters and volunteered with groups including Project Angel Tree. In 2007, she married Austin Smith and they lived happily together until his death in 2015. Following Austin’s passing, she moved to Franklin, TN, and continued to be an active member of several social clubs, bridge clubs, church and volunteer organizations.

Helen is preceded in death by her parents, her husbands Robert Albert White and Austin Smith, her grandson, Jesse Joseph Atkins, IV, and her sister-in-law, Sarah Huckle Murdaugh. She is survived by her son, Victor Murdaugh White, and wife Kerri; her daughter, Helen White McKinney, and husband, Myron; and by her baby girl, Carolyn White Horn, and fiancée, Gene House. Helen is also survived by her brother, Dr. Herschel Victor Murdaugh, Jr., and wife, Betty; five grandchildren: Helen Victoria Atkins, Jerry Paul Horn III, Madison Paige White, Logan Murdaugh White, and Mason Kemper White, as well as two great grandchildren: Madison Grace Atkins and Riley Glynn Atkins.

A private memorial service will be held on Friday, February 5th, 2021 at Franklin First United Methodist Church, Historic Sanctuary, in Franklin, TN, with the Reverend Sarah Carty, officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Helen’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. The family of Helen White wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Dudley, the staff of Tennessee Oncology, and Alive Hospice for taking such wonderful care of her.