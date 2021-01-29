OBITUARY: Henry Thomas “Tom” Woodside

Henry Thomas “Tom” Woodside, age 97 passed away January 28, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family.

Tom was a lifelong resident of Williamson County, TN and loved the land that he farmed. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during World War II. His work career was mostly in farm supplies where he worked at the Williamson County Co-op and then retired as Assistant Manager with Farm and Home Supply. He served as an Elder at Mt. Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian Church. He was the oldest living member of the church and was devoted in attending church faithfully. Tom was a true American and was recognized by the American Society of the French Legion of Honor as a veteran member on October 18, 2012.

Preceded in death by wife, Myrtle Woodside; step daughter and her husband, Carolyn and Sam Crutcher; granddaughter, Dorothy “Sis” Crutcher and great grandson, Chris Reid. Survived by: grandchildren, Diane (Ron) Reid, Pete (Mary Kate) Crutcher and Bubba (Debbie) Crutcher; great grandchildren, Stacie (Landon) Cammilleri, Rachel Crutcher and Cody (Mary Beth) Crutcher; great great grandchild, Jaxon Reid; sister in law, Lucille Woodside and other loving family members.

Funeral service will be conducted 2:00 PM Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor and Joe Copolo officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Pete, Bubba & Cody Crutcher, Ron Reid, Landon Cammilleri and Pee Wee Beard. Honorary pallbearers will be special friends, Russell Smith and Roy Wilhoite and all other members of Mt. Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian Church.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Carmel Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be 12 Noon until service time at 2:00 PM on Sunday