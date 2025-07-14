OBITUARY: Scott James Matisak

Scott Matisak, a cherished business partner, devoted father, and beloved colleague, passed away after a distinguished 33-year career with Merrill Lynch. His legacy is one of integrity, mentorship, and unwavering dedication.

For the past 13 years, Scott served as Director and Senior Market Supervision Manager in Nashville, Tennessee, following impactful roles across the Southeast market—including Birmingham, Atlanta, and Chattanooga. He was instrumental in shaping and managing Merrill Lynch’s risk and compliance procedures, ensuring the protection and success of the firm, its associates, and its clients. Scott’s genuine love for his colleagues was evident in his consistent role as a mentor and coach, always fostering the growth of younger professionals. His profound impact on the business and his steadfast commitment to those around him will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of working with him.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Scott was a man of many passions. He found joy in spending time at the lake with family, fishing, and observing wildlife—especially birds and deer. As a military brat, he traveled the world and developed a deep appreciation for people and cultures. He loved watching military documentaries and sports, and had a remarkable knack for fixing things. From a young age, Scott was known for taking things apart just to understand how they worked, earning the affectionate nickname “Poison Fingers.”

Scott was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lila Carolina Andara Matisak, and his brother Kurt Matisak.

He is survived by his parents, Joseph Matisak and Catherine McDermott Matisak; his beloved children: Megan Matisak, Blane Matisak, Joseph Matisak, Julie Matisak, Carol (Connor) Rigsby, and Jeffrey Holcomb; his siblings: Brian Matisak and Kelli Matisak; his uncle Edward Matisak; and his in-laws: Maritza Andara, Grisell Andara, Arnulfo Andara, and Sirentia Velazquez Matisak (wife of his late brother Kurt). He also leaves behind many cousins, friends, and colleagues who will carry his memory forward with love and admiration.

Scott’s life was a testament to loyalty, curiosity, and compassion. His legacy will continue to inspire all who knew him.