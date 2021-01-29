OBITUARY: Brenda Janet Carter

Brenda Janet (Amey) Carter, age 78, of College Grove, TN, passed away Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

Originally from Birdbrook, England, she moved to the United States in 1964 where she resided in Louisville, KY, and later moved to Spring Hill, TN, and College Grove, TN. She was born on November 7, 1942, to the late Frederick and Violet (Gardiner) Amey.

She is survived by her husband, Jesse Carter of College Grove, TN; son, Stephen Carter (Donna) of College Grove TN; brother, Michael Amey (Carol) of Haverhill, England and twenty-four nieces and nephews.

Aside from her devotion to her family and beloved grand-kitties Rocky and Daisy, her passions included gardening, knitting, reading, decorating and her many travels both abroad and in the US.

Private funeral services will be held Saturday, January 30, 2021 at the Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.