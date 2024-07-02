OBITUARY: Floyd Thomas Carnes

Floyd Thomas Carnes, age 84 of Southside, AL passed away June 26, 2024. He was born in Mayes Crossroads, AL to the late Hershel & Mary Susan Carnes.

Floyd was a member of United Methodist Church in Hokes Bluff, AL. He enjoyed the outdoors and working with his cows. Floyd was a member of the Rainbow City Coin Club in Rainbow City, AL as he loved collecting coins. He also enjoyed visiting with all of his friends.

Floyd is preceded in death by his wife, Myra Carnes; brother, Earl William Carnes and his sister in-law, Rita Carnes; sister, Pauline Carnes Allen.

He is survived by his son, Floyd Mark (Mary Ann) Carnes; nieces & nephews, Jeff (Lynn) Carnes, Lisa (Jerry) Baker & Regina Sauls and his beloved cat, Pepper.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 Noon Wednesday, July 3, 2024 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or any local animal shelter of your choice. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

