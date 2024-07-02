OBITUARY: James Edward Clohessy

James Edward Clohessy, a cherished family man, esteemed colleague, and proud veteran, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2024, in Franklin, Tennessee, at the age of 83. Born on September 15, 1940, in Buffalo, New York, to the late Edward James Clohessy and Emily Lewandowski Clohessy, James was a beacon of strength and integrity throughout his life.

James is survived by his loving wife, Nancy Clohessy, with whom he shared a beautiful and enduring partnership. Together, they raised three wonderful children: Scott Clohessy and his wife Christine of Brentwood, Brian James Clohessy and his wife Leah Manzo of Florida, and daughter April Ratka of Phoenix, Arizona. He was a doting grandfather to Rowan Clohessy and Brittany Ratka, and a great-grandfather to Kalin Cook and Mira Cook, who brought him immeasurable joy.

After honorably serving his country in the US Army, James embarked on a successful career in sales with International Paper. His dedication to his work was matched only by his commitment to his colleagues and the lasting friendships he cultivated throughout his years of service until his retirement.

James’s life was a testament to the power of resilience and the importance of forging one’s path with courage and determination. He often found solace and guidance in the words of Winston Churchill: “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts.” These words not only resonated with James but also reflected the way he lived his life, facing challenges head-on and always moving forward with unwavering courage.

A man of many interests, James enjoyed the simple pleasures of life, including spending time with his family, eating Ted’s hotdogs with his family, and engaging in the community activities that enriched his life and those around him.

