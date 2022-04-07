OBITUARY: Eileen (Palmer) Steeples

Mrs. Eileen Palmer Steeples of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, she was 66 years old.

She was a retired teacher with Metro Nashville School System. She was the secretary for Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority. She taught in the Children’s Ministry at ClearView Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by parents, Cecil and Ethelene Franke Palmer.

Survived by: husband of 41 years, Kenneth Steeples; son, Duncan Steeples; brother, Jim (Lisa) Palmer.

Visitation with the family will be 5 PM-7 PM Friday, April 8, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

