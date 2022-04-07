OBITUARY: Willie Bell Rittenberry

Mrs. Willie Bell Rittenberry of the Bethesda Community passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022, she was 90 years old.

She was the owner of The Rittenberry and Williams Produce for 40+ years.

Preceded in death by parents, Buell Gilbert and Clara Bell Smith Ford; husband William Reed Rittenberry; son, Russell Richard Reed and a daughter-in-law, Wilma Reed.

Survived by: sons, Carl (Ruby) Reed, Harry (Carolyn) Reed, and Jackie Reed; daughters, Lillie (Harold) Gordon and Gail Williams; daughter-in-law, Betty Reed; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 PM Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will be 4-8 PM Saturday and one hour prior to the service on Sunday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Old Lasea Church of Christ or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1649210163176816

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/