OBITUARY: Dr. Irwin Stuart Landa O.D.

Dr. Irwin Stuart Landa O.D. passed away on December 8, 2024 at the age of 76.

Stuart is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sue Ellen; two daughters, Stacey and Carra Shaye; son-in-law, Eric; granddaughters, Ari and Nolan; sister, Joyce and nephew, Bill.

Stuart was a funny, caring, and intelligent man with many interests, including airplanes, guitar music, and pinball.

A retired optometrist, Stuart enjoyed meeting people and hearing their stories. He loved his family more than anything in the world and he will be greatly missed.

As there will not be a memorial service, donations in his name may be made to the W.O. Smith Music School at https://www.wosmith.org/donate.

To leave a condolence, or share a memory of Stuart, please visit the Tribute Wall.

