OBITUARY: Lisa Marie Stringer

Lisa Marie Stringer was Born on June 19th, 1972, in Caribou Maine, and passed away on December 3rd of 2024 in Franklin Tennessee at the age of 52.

Lisa was a devoted wife to her beloved husband Chris and an adoring mother to her four sons: Brandon, Joshua, Jacob, and Logan. Lisa’s life was illuminated by the love she shared with her family and the joy they brought into her world.

As a loving Mammie, Lisa cherished every moment spent with her Grandchildren – Madison, Cameron, Ileyanah, Greyson, and Beckett. Her heart was so full watching them grow and thrive; each milestone celebrated became a treasured memory for Lisa. Lisa loved to capture memories of her grandchildren, often taking pictures and videos to ensure no memory would be forgotten.

Lisa had an unwavering passion for animals, that mirrored the kindness she extended to everyone around her. Lisa formed a deep bond with Bandit ( Bam ) her dog whom she loved dearly.

Her warmth radiated through every interaction. Lisa had an extraordinary ability to make anyone feel special, and her laughter could light up any room. Her spirit will be profoundly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Lisa was a dedicated homemaker who created countless memories within their home, which were filled with love and laughter. The essence of Lisa’s legacy lies within the values she instilled in those closest to her: Kindness towards others above all else.

Though our hearts ache at this tremendous loss too soon felt by many. We find comfort in knowing that Lisa has gone home to be with our Lord and her spirit will continue living on through stories shared amongst us all.

She is survived by Her husband Chris Stringer; Her sons Brandon Mills, Joshua (Jensen) Mills, Jacob (Shannon) Mills, and Logan Malm. Grandchildren; Madison Goodwin, Cameron & Ileyanah Mills, Greyson & Beckett Mills.

A celebration of life service will be held at Franklin Community of Faith Church, 506 Jordan Road, Franklin, TN 37067 on Thursday, December 12th, 2024 from 12 pm to 2 pm, Where family members invite everyone whose lives have been touched by Lisa’s boundless love – to come and say their final goodbyes and share stories honoring this remarkable woman we were so fortunate to know and love. https://www.alternativecremationandfuneralservice.com

