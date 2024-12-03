OBITUARY: Dorothy Mildred Howarth Kaiser

Dorothy Mildred Howarth Kaiser, age 83 of Lewisburg, TN passed away December 1, 2024. She was born on December 19, 1940, in Flint, MI to the late Walter and Dorothy Howarth. Dorothy was a devoted homemaker and a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Dorothy’s greatest joy in life was her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her nurturing spirit and unconditional love left a lasting impact on generations. Her dedication to her family was unparalleled, and she treasured every moment spent with her loved ones.

Throughout her life, Dorothy was actively involved in her community. She was a cherished member of the Order of the Eastern Star and Job’s Daughters, where she contributed her time and energy to supporting others. In addition, Dorothy served as a Girl Scout leader, where her compassion and leadership helped shape the lives of many young girls.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents Walter and Dorothy Howarth; husband Marion C. Kaiser; brother Jim Howarth; sister Elizabeth Aldridge; granddaughter, Shaná Edwards. She is survived by her four sons: Keith (Olivia) Kaiser, Marion (Rhonda) Kaiser, Jr, John (Shawn) Kaiser and Brian Kaiser; two daughters: Lisa (Howard) Edwards and Deborah Kaiser; 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

An Eastern Star service will be held at 1PM Saturday, December 7, 2024 with funeral service following at Brown Funeral Home, 1480 E Hill Rd, Grand Blanc Twp, MI 48439. Visitation will be 11:00AM-1:00PM prior to the service. Burial will follow in Crestwood Memorial Gardens.