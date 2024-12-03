OBITUARY: George A Sloan

George Alton Sloan, born January 28th, 1940, in Cary, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on November 28th, 2024, with his wife Mary by his side.

George and Mary have lived in Franklin, TN for over 20 years.

George is preceded in death by his parents, George Madison Sloan and Melba Lucretia Sloan.

George is survived by his loving wife Mary C. Sloan of 33 years. Daughters, Terri Clark (Bill), Dondra Burgess, Lisa Sloan and 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sister Connie Reed (Russ).

George will be remembered as a faithful husband, loving father and grandfather.

If you would like to make a donation in memory of George, please do so to Alive Hospice, Nashville, TN.