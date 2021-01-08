OBITUARY: Diane Helen Whisnant

Mrs. Diane Helen Whisnant, age 64, a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, died Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Williamson Medical Center.

There will be no public services. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Born on September 9, 1956 in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, Diane was the daughter of William & Delores Fabien Faulhaber. A very caring and loving person, Diane was a devout Christian who loved the Lord with all her heart, mind and soul and enjoyed telling others about Jesus. She was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church in Spring Hill. Diane and her husband, Bobby, were the owners of Crown Senior Transition Services.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Bobby Whisnant of Spring Hill; son, Jason (Brooke) Pobiak of West Palm Beach, FL; stepchildren, Daniel (Nathalie) Whisnant and Jessica (Tyler) Messina; brother, James (Janna) Faulhaber; sisters, Cindy (Nick) Tsengas and Linda Garcia; and numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.