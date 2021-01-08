FBI Conducts Search Warrants on Glen Casada and Other Republicans

FBI agents searched the homes and offices of several Tennessee lawmakers, including former Tennessee House Speaker Glen Casada, reports the Associated Press.

“U.S. Attorney’s Office of Middle Tennessee spokesman David Boling confirmed the searches included the homes of former GOP House Speaker Glen Casada, state Rep. Robin Smith and Casada’s former chief of staff, Cade Cothren, Boling confirmed. The office of Republican Rep. Todd Warner was also searched, according to House Speaker Cameron Sexton,” reports AP.

Further information regarding the nature of the searches was not given.

Casada, who was the Speaker of the Tennessee House of Representatives from January through August 2019, resigned amid a scandal involving racist and sexist text messages. Casada was re-elected to the state House in November 2020

“Other controversies included Cothren’s cocaine use at a legislative office years ago and allegations of doctoring emails to frame a young black activist – which Casada and Cothren both denied,” reports AP.

This is a developing story.