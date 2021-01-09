Photo of the Day: January 9, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is from Lauren Stutzman in Franklin, who submitted this photo of snow melting off her family’s chicken coop. That chicken coop might look to familiar to many readers, as it is the former wagon that sat in front of Henpeck Village Market. Read our story here on the history of the wagon!

Visit Our Photo of the Day Page For More Photos

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, please e-mail the photo to us at [email protected] Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.