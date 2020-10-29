OBITUARY: Dennis Leroy Farner

Dennis Leroy Farner, age 58 of Spring Hill, TN passed away October 27, 2020.

Denny received his Bachelors Degree from Ball State University where he played baseball. He was the General Manager at Pet Smart in Cool Springs. He loved playing golf.

Preceded in death by parents, Wray & Patricia Wainscott Farner and father in law, Hank Neely.

Survived by: wife, Dawn Farner; daughters, Kaycie Lynn Farner and Kelsey Nicole Farner; brothers, Chuck (Cindy) Farner and Todd (Terri) Farner; mother in law, Lynn Neely; brothers in law & sister in law, Shawn Neely, Meghan (Jay) Parks; nieces and nephews, Teryn & Tate Farner, Taylor McIlrath, Craig Farner, Kaleb & Christopher Parks.

Funeral services will be 3:00 PM Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Todd Farner, Shawn Neely, Jay Parks, Chris Holloway, Matthew Holloway and Mike Casey. Honorary pallbearers will be co-workers with Pet Smart.

Memorials may be made to Pet Smart Charities, 19601 North 27th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85027 petsmartcharities.org. Visitation will be 1:00 – 3:00 PM on Sunday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com