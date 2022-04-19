OBITUARY: David Eugene Carter

Mr. David Eugene Carter, age 72, husband of Sandra Carter, and a resident of Spring Hill, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, at his residence.

Born on June 28, 1949, in Davidson County, David was the son of the late John Gambel Carter, Sr., and the late Martha Riley Carter.

He worked as a teacher and football coach for ten years in Georgia and twenty-four years in Nashville before retiring in 2005. Prior to that, he was a metro police officer. David enjoyed coaching football and was an avid hunter. He was a big animal lover, but above all, he loved his family and will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

In addition to his wife Sandra of thirty-three years, he is survived by his children, Chas (Jennifer) Carter of Brentwood, Jennifer (Craig) Fleenor of Spring Hill, Scott (Joy) Ellis of Spring Hill, brothers, Mike (Pat) Carter, Steve (Debbie) Carter, Pat (Cathy) Carter, Paul Carter, John (Shelley) Carter, Jr., grandchildren, Kayla Ellis, Maddie Ellis, Evan Fleenor, Emma Ellis, Brandon Ellis, Bentley Carter, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022, at 12:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home. A visitation will also be held on Monday from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Maury County Animal Shelter, 1233 Mapleash Avenue, Columbia, TN 38401.

