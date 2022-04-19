OBITUARY: William Fitzhugh Ross ‘Fitz’

Mr. William Fitzhugh Ross ‘Fitz’ passed away suddenly on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, he was 61 years old.

Fitz was born and raised in Buckhead in Atlanta, Georgia on February 11, 1961.

Fitz is survived by his beloved wife of 27 years, Jennifer, and their three magnificent children, Sara Madison Ross (21), Katharine Fitzhugh Ross (21), and William Fitzhugh Ross, Jr. (18) of Franklin, TN.

He is also survived by his older brother, Nelson deRosset Ross, niece, Caroline Morgan Ross and nephew, Colin deRosset Ross of Atlanta, Georgia and sister and brother-in-law Julia and John Turner, and nephews Bennett and Jackson Turner of Perryville, MO.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank Mason Ross and Katharine (“Kitty”) Ficklen Ross.

Fitz attended Christ Episcopal Boarding School for Boys in Arden, NC. From there, he attended Georgia Southwestern College and later graduated from Georgia State University in 1985.

Fitz spent the bulk of his career in plastics and packaging sales. He prided himself on his excellent customer service and made many friends along the way.

Fitz ADORED his three children – whom he affectionately called “Sarie,” “Kay-tie,” and “Wilbur.” He didn’t hesitate to play with them and was often the goofiest of them all. He was present for all their activities and was the proudest of them when they put forth their best effort.

Fitz Ross was a friend maker for his entire life. He led a smiling, happy life with a mischievous sense of humor. His laugh was unforgettable – explosive, full-bellied, and genuine.

A casual, relaxed Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 2:00-4:00 pm at the Fieldstone Farms Clubhouse found at 1530 Lexington Pkwy, Franklin, TN. All are welcome to attend. Fitz was a life-long UNC Tarheels fan, and would be most pleased if you came sporting Carolina Blue to also celebrate this season’s UNC defeat over Duke and the return to the NCAA basketball finals!

In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up by family friends. If you wish to donate, please go to https://gofund.me/de77d4da.

