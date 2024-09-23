OBITUARY: Colonel (Retired) Thomas L. Feuerborn

Colonel (Retired) Thomas L. Feuerborn, passed away peacefully on September 16, 2024 in Franklin, TN.

Tom was born in Lexington, Oklahoma to William and Juanita Feuerborn on November 1, 1937 and graduated from Norman High School, Norman, OK in 1956. He married Vicky Madden on May 8th, 1959 and they enjoyed a life of adventures traveling the world together for 57 years before her passing in April 2017.

Tom is preceded in death by his loving wife Vicky Lynn Feuerborn; his daughter, Karri Lynn Feuerborn, parents, William and Juanita Feuerborn, brothers James Feuerborn, Charles Feuerborn, sisters Loretta Antonelli and Martha Davis.

Tom is survived by; daughter, Kim Dykes and son-in-law, Jeff Dykes, Franklin, TN; grandson, Casey and wife Chaney Dykes and great grandchildren , Jett Dykes, KashDykes and Lainey Dykes, Eagleville, TN; sister, Priscilla Moxley, Norman, OK and brother Michael Feuerborn and his wife Felicia Feuerborn, Tulsa, OK and many nieces and nephews.

In 1966, Tom relinquished his post with the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety to volunteer for active duty with the U.S. Army. He remained on active duty with the Army until his retirement in 1990.

Military accomplishments include a tour of combat in Vietnam. He had several staff assignments, Battalion and Brigade commands, including two as Deputy Assistant Commandant of the U.S. Military Police School and Provost Marshal of U.S Forces Korea.

Tom is the former Director of the Oklahoma Department of Civil Emergency Management. He managed seven Presidentially declared disasters and seven State declared disasters. This included the Oklahoma City Bombing. He resigned on August 31, 1997 to move to Franklin, Tennessee to be close to his daughter and her family.

Tom served on the Franklin Planning Commission for three years, as an elected Franklin City Alderman for four years and most recently the Board of Directors of the Williamson County Emergency Communication District until 2023.

Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Monday, September 30, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 615 794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com . Visitation will be 1:00 pm until prior to the service with gravesite military honors following. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

The family would like to suggest donations to one these charities in lieu of flowers:

Military Officers Association of American Scholarship Fund https://www.moaa.org/content/about-moaa/scholarship-fund/scholarship-fund Alzheimer’s Association, https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate or mailed to 4825 Trousdale Dr., Suite 220, Nashville, TN 37220

