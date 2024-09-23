SONIC Unveils New Witch’s Brew Slush Float

SONIC® Drive-In is casting a spell on taste buds nationwide this Halloween season with the launch of the Witch’s Brew Slush Float. A bewitching addition to the Flavorista Favorites premium drink lineup, this limited-time seasonal treat is a refreshing twist on the classic caramel apple treat. Witch’s Brew will be available at SONIC locations nationwide on September 30, but SONIC App users can score early access by placing an order through the app starting today.

The Witch’s Brew Slush Float combines the tartness of a green apple-flavored slush with salted caramel bubbles, topped with sweet, creamy soft serve, and finished with even more salted caramel bubbles for an extra burst of flavor. This new beverage is as eye-catching as it is delicious, and it’s priced starting at $3.99* for a medium size.

SONIC guests can enjoy this spooky delight while knowing that their purchase supports public education. SONIC donates a portion of all SONIC Drink, Slush, Blast, and Shake sales to support public education through the SONIC Limeades for Learning® initiative.** Powered by the SONIC® Foundation, SONIC has donated more than $28 million since 2009 to fund local classrooms, making it one of the largest programs supporting public education in the U.S.

Witch’s Brew will be available for a limited time only, from September 23 through November 3, at participating locations while supplies last.

Source: SONIC

