The Family of Colin Stokes is deeply saddened to announce his passing on February 13, 2026, at the age of 21. Born in Nashville, Tennessee, Colin lived a life that, though far too short, was incredibly full, marked by purpose, passion, and a faith that guided him all the way to the end.

A proud graduate of Independence High School, Colin was a dedicated athlete who played basketball throughout his life. He brought intensity, discipline, and heart to the court, qualities that carried into every area of his life. He was goal-oriented and determined, never shying away from a challenge. His commitment to fitness and personal growth was evident in the countless hours he spent in the gym. One of his proudest accomplishments was reaching an extraordinary 600 lb deadlift goal, a testament to both his physical strength and his relentless drive.

Beyond athletics, Colin was deeply gifted musically. He had a remarkable ability to play the piano by ear, effortlessly turning melodies into something beautiful and personal. Music was one of the many ways he expressed himself, and those who heard him play will always cherish that gift.

Colin’s faith in Jesus was the foundation of his life. It was not something he spoke about lightly, it was something he carried with him daily. Even in his final journey, his Bible was found among his belongings, a quiet but powerful reflection of the faith that anchored him. His relationship with Christ shaped his character, strengthened his resolve, and defined the way he loved others.

He will be remembered for his quick wit, infectious sense of humor, and the way he could light up a room. Most of all, he will be remembered for his deep love for his family and friends. He lived fully and intentionally, accomplishing goals, creating memories, and leaving a lasting imprint on everyone fortunate enough to know him.

Colin is survived by his siblings, Ethan, Tobey, and Annabelle; his devoted parents: Joseph and Rachel; grandparents, Todd and Sheri Hutchison, Tricia Reid, and Duane Stokes; great grandmother, Sheryl Evans. He is also survived by numerous loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends who will forever hold his memory close to their hearts.

The family is heartbroken by this loss but finds comfort in the strength of Colin’s faith and the legacy of love he leaves behind.

A Celebration of Life for Colin will be held at Church of the City in Franklin, Tennessee, on March 9th at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Hearts2Honduras.org in Colin’s honor.

The care of Colin Stokes and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

