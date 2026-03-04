Jakson L. Stokes, 21, of Franklin, TN tragically died on Friday, February 13, 2026, near Steamboat Springs, Colorado. He was born in 2004 to Aaron and Lydia Stokes—their first and only son. He was a remarkable young man who will be profoundly missed. A beloved son, brother, nephew, and friend.

Though his time here was short, Jakson lived with a clarity of purpose, deep conviction, and love that left an indelible mark on every life he touched. Jakson graduated high school from Franklin Christian Academy in 2023. After High school he attended Lincoln College of Technology in Nashville, TN where he graduated in Automotive Technology. He was currently working and pursuing a career in the family business.

Jakson was full of potential and passion. He loved his family and his friends. He understood that his calling was people. He had that rare gift of making others feel seen, valued, and truly loved. There was a solidity and sweetness in his presence that brought laughter, comfort, strength, and belonging wherever he went.

He was not driven by recognition or achievement. He was one of the lucky ones who knew exactly who he was and who he was called to be. His life was shaped by that knowledge, and he served others from that place of purpose.

Jakson was filled with love. For his sisters, his parents and his friends. You could see it in his eyes, in his actions, in the way he showed up—like it was a joy to be there for someone, not an obligation.

He was constantly on the move—Sunday night worship and Saturday morning men’s group were the highlights of his week. He spent hours in the garage working on projects with his dad, cousins, and friends. Ethan, Tobey, and Colin were more than cousins—they were lifelong companions. His father was his greatest champion.

Jakson shared a special bond with his father through their love of cars, dirt bikes, and motorcycles. They loved good food, adventure, and living life with everything they had. Whether working in the family business, learning something new, or chasing the next challenge, he carried the same pioneering spirit and unflagging courage that defined his father.

Jakson never claimed perfection, but he lived with dedication and commitment. His love of growth, movement, and discovery reflected a life well-lived.

Above all, Jakson knew who he belonged to. He was firmly rooted in his identity as a son of the Most High, and his life reflected genuine faith, steady devotion, and an unwavering love for Jesus. The Bible verse he had posted in his room was Ephesians 4:1 “I urge you to live a life worthy of the calling you have received”

Jakson is deeply loved and will be forever cherished.

He is survived by his mother Lydia Stokes; his sisters Journey Trawick (Josiah), Madyson Stokes, and Ashlynn Stokes; his grandparents Vicki DeVito, Tricia Reid (James), Duane Stokes (Cherie); his Uncles and Aunts, Andrew DeVito (Heidi), James DeVito (Emily), Joseph Stokes (Rachel), Annie Stokes, David Stokes, Jonathan Stokes (Haley), Matthew Stokes; nine cousins and countless friends that were like family. A community of family and friends whose lives were forever changed by knowing him.

Jakson’s life stands as a testimony of purpose, faith, courage, and wholehearted love. Though deeply missed, his legacy will continue to shine through the lives he touched, valued, and loved so well.

A Celebration of Life will be held at: Church of the City on Monday, March 9, 2026, at 1:00 PM 828 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin, TN, 37064.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Donate — Hope Haven Rwanda.

The care of Jakson Lael and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home

This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

