Austin Clark Huskey, beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on February 13, 2026. He lived in Franklin, Tennessee with his wife Katherine and their two daughters, Magnolia and Noelle. Austin was a devoted follower of Christ, a faithful steward of the family business, and a man whose strength, generosity, and creativity left a lasting impact on everyone who knew him.

Austin served as CEO of Huskey Building Supply, continuing a proud family legacy as part of the company’s third generation of leadership. Working closely with his brother Taylor, Austin guided the company through significant growth while upholding its long‑standing commitment to excellence and serving others. In 2025, Austin was honored as an LBM Journal “40 Under 40” recipient, recognizing his leadership and influence in the building supply industry. He loved the business and took great pride in carrying forward the work started by those before him.

Nothing brought Austin greater joy than being with his family. He adored his wife and daughters and was deeply committed to loving and guiding them. Those closest to him looked up to the way he cared for his family with steady devotion.

Austin’s faith was the cornerstone of his life, most beautifully reflected in his marriage to his wife, Kat. They met while serving together on the worship team, and worship remained a central part of their life and calling. Together, they faithfully served at HopeUC in Thompson Station, leading others in worship and sharing their commitment to advancing the kingdom.

Austin had a creative spirit and an adventurous heart. He found peace on the lake, which he often called his sanctuary. Whether wakeboarding, snowboarding, riding dirt bikes, or simply being outdoors, he embraced life fully and invited others into these moments. That same welcoming enthusiasm carried over into his love for music and creative design.

He was known for his generosity and his desire to see others grow. Austin challenged those around him to become the best version of themselves and encouraged them in their faith and purpose. He listened well, led with humility, and made people feel valued. There was a steady peace about him – a quiet confidence that brought calm in moments of uncertainty. In every role he held, Austin led by example.

Austin’s presence was a gift. He loved deeply, lived faithfully, and led with courage.

Austin is survived by his beloved wife, Katherine, and their cherished daughters, Magnolia and Noelle. He is also survived by his parents, Jim and Marla Huskey; his siblings, Lindsey Román and her husband Tyler, Taylor Huskey and his wife Evelyn, Whitney Huskey, Garrett Huskey, and Haley Stokes and her husband Jon.

He was a proud uncle to Myla Cecile Román and Marcus Román, and to Rhett Huskey and Rowan Huskey.

Austin was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents. He is survived by his aunts and uncles, Tom and Charlotte Cone, Glenn and Linda Huskey, Maureen Huskey, and Keith and Denice French, along with many cousins and extended family members who cherished him.

Austin will be remembered for his faith, his leadership, and above all, his love. He is now in the presence of his Savior, and though he is deeply missed, his life will continue to inspire all who knew him.

Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at 11:00 am at Southall Church, 3279 Southall Rd., Franklin, TN, 37064.

Please RSVP at austinhuskey.com if you plan to join us for the Celebration of Life Service.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Austin Huskey Memorial Fund, established to carry forward Austin’s heart for building the Kingdom through generosity, entrepreneurship, and Christ‑centered leadership.

Electronic donations are strongly encouraged and may be made at https://shorturl.at/DIQLa or https://austinhuskey.com

Checks may be made payable to the National Christian Foundation (please note the “Austin Huskey Memorial Fund (#6342217)” in the memo line).

