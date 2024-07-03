OBITUARY: Charles Louis Rech

Charles Louis Rech, 86, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on June 25, 2024, in Franklin, TN.

Charles (“Chuck”) was born in Pittsburgh on January 13, 1938, to Louis and Florence Rech. He married Eleanor Lane Webb on November 3, 1962, in Pittsburgh. Chuck earned his undergraduate degree from Saint Vincent’s College in Latrobe, PA in 1960, and later his master’s degree from George Washington University in Washington, DC. On October 17, 1960, Chuck entered Officer Candidate School at Naval Station Newport, RI. After completing his OCS training, he began active duty as a commissioned officer in the US Navy. Chuck had a successful military career, including these notable duty stations: Supply Officer, USS Hector AR-7; Director, Purchasing Department, Naval Supply Depot, Yokosuka, Japan; Commanding Officer, Defense Contract Administration Region, Philadelphia, PA; Commanding Officer, Naval Regional Contracting Center, Philadelphia, PA; Director, Subsistence Contracting, DPSC, Philadelphia, PA.

Chuck retired from the Navy in 1988 at the rank of Captain after serving 26 years, which included 5 years of sea service and 3 years of foreign service. He was awarded the following military decorations: Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, National Defense Service Medal.

After working ten years in the private sector for Day & Zimmerman and SEACOR, he retired with Ellie to Wilmington, NC in 2001. Chuck was a deeply spiritual man and was most happy when surrounded by his family and friends. He lived life to the fullest, traveling the world, boating the Intracoastal Waterway, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by Louis Charles Rech (father), Florence McGahan Rech (mother), and Daniel Louis Rech (grandson).

Chuck is survived by his wife of 61 years, Eleanor, his 3 children, Scott (Dele), Jennifer (Vincent), Michael (Georgette), his seven grandchildren, Sarah (Skyler) and Christopher Rech, Michael, Katherine, and Ellen Palmiere, Evalina and Luke Rech, and his great-grandson Noah Daniel Holcomb.

A military funeral and burial at Arlington National Cemetery will be held on a future date, followed by a celebration of life.

In remembrance of Chuck’s life, the family asks that any charitable donations be made to National Outdoor Leadership School (NOLS), in honor of his beloved grandson Daniel: https://gofund.me/50953fa8

The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to the many caregivers, friends, neighbors, therapists, and healthcare providers who worked tirelessly to enable Chuck to live so well and so joyfully over the last few years.

Fair Winds, Dad. And Following Seas.

