Franklin Police Department Welcomes New Officers, Announces Promotions

The Franklin Police Department is proud to welcome three new police officers to the force.

Officers Cole Canon, William Davis, and Ashton Lebel were sworn in by Police Chief Deb Faulkner during a ceremony at police headquarters Wednesday afternoon.

Canon, a Missouri native, is a graduate from the University of Mississippi and has a B.S. in Criminal Justice. He is a sergeant in the Mississippi Army National Guard and was deployed during Operation Enduring Freedom. “I’m excited to serve the citizens of this great city,” said Canon. “I couldn’t ask for a better opportunity.”

Davis joins the Franklin Police Department after working for the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. He is a Pennsylvania native and attended West Virginia University. “I decided to join the Franklin Police Department because I like the city and wanted to serve in a small-town environment,” according to Davis.

Lebel is originally from Memphis, but has lived in Middle Tennessee for the last ten years. He is a former college football player at Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati, Ohio. “I couldn’t imagine a better place to serve. I joined the Franklin Police Department because of this great community,” said Lebel.

In addition to swearing in the new officers, Faulkner also announced the following promotions:

Officer Branden McClellan promoted to Patrol Sergeant

Officer William Orange promoted to Master Police Officer

Officer Chris Doyle promoted to Master Police Officer

Officer Connor Jones promoted to Police Officer II

Officer Braydon Dodd promoted to Police Officer II

Officer Brigham VanHook promoted to Police Officer II

The Franklin Police Department is continuing to look for new police officer hires. For more information on available jobs, visit www.franklintn.gov/joinFPD.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email