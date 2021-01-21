OBITUARY: Charles Earl Gore, Sr.

Charles Earl Gore, Sr., age 66, a lifetime resident of Franklin, TN, passed away January 17, 2021 at home, surrounded by his family, after an extensive battle with cancer.

After graduating from Battle Ground Academy, Charles received his bachelor’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University. He started his banking career with Williamson County Bank and continued his passion for serving his hometown through various financial institutions until his retirement as Sr. Vice President with Simmons Bank. He was an active member of Franklin First United Methodist Church and Franklin Noon Rotary Club where he was a Paul Harris Fellow.

Charles was an avid golfer and was twelve-time club champion at Country Club of Franklin. He later became a member of Vanderbilt Legends Club and played as often as possible. When not on the golf course, Charles could be found tinkering in his workshop, honing his woodworking and furniture-making skills. He was the type of person who busied himself with new projects and was always looking for something to fix. Most importantly, he was a loving and devoted family man who was happiest when surrounded by his people. His smile and humor will always be remembered and missed by all.

Preceded in death by: father, Thomas Jasper Gore, Jr.; father-in-law, James Roth Lanier, Jr. and mother-in-law, Lillian Marie Brown Lanier. Survived by: loving wife of 46 ½ years, Sharon Lanier Gore; sons, Charles Earl, Jr. “Chad” (Kelly) Gore and Christopher Todd “Chris” (Lindsay) Gore; mother, Evelyn Andrews Gore; brother, Thomas Jasper, III “Tom” (Suzy) Gore; grandchildren, Hayden Charles Gore, Anna Lanier Gore, Dane Christopher Gore, Zoey Marie Gore and Maya Rose Gore; brothers- and sisters-in-law James Roth, III “Bo” (Sandi) Lanier, Charles Raymond “Chuck” (Michelle) Lanier and Elizabeth Suzanne “Susie” Boone, and beloved nieces, nephew and other loving family members.

Due to the COVID pandemic, the family will hold a private memorial service at Franklin First United Methodist Church, and schedule a future Celebration of Life Service when it is safer to gather in larger numbers.

The family would like to say a special thanks to the Legends Golf “Cartel”, friends in the banking industry, and many friends throughout the community for their love and support during his lifetime and especially during his illness.

Memorial donations may be made to Franklin First United Methodist Church, 120 Aldersgate Way, Franklin, TN 37069. “Now my boat’s left on the shoreline behind me, by your side I will seek other seas.” WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, (615) 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com