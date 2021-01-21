OBITUARY: Betty Jo Buford

Betty Jo Beasley Buford, 81, of Franklin passed from this life on January,18 2021. The daughter of Paul Overby Beasley and Mary Ellen Conner Beasley. Betty was raised in Williamson county, TN.

Betty was a 1957 graduate of Franklin High School. After graduation, she began her first and only job at Williamson County Bank (which later became Bank of America) where she worked until retirement. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Betty was a faithful disciple of Jesus Christ and most recently was a member of the South Franklin church of Christ. Betty enjoyed gardening, basketball and football games, travels with her husband Jim, and spending time with friends. Betty was very devoted to her family and cherished every moment she spent with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, L.C. Skinner. She is survived by her husband, James Buford; sons: Dr. Michael Skinner (Stephanie) of Brentwood, TN and Dr. Gregory Skinner (Sena) of Roanoke, VA; grandchildren: Brittany Skinner Stewart, Alaina Skinner Teeter, Shannon Skinner, Micah Skinner, Anna Skinner, Hannah Skinner, Maria Skinner, Adele Skinner, and Lilly Skinner; and great grandchildren: Callahan, Sawyer, and Gincy Kyle Stewart.

A Private Family Graveside will be held Friday, January 22, 2021.