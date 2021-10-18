OBITUARY: Billie Jo Jarratt

Billie Jo Jarratt, age 92 of Spring Hill, TN passed away October 15, 2021.

She was born in Blytheville, Arkansas to the late John Thomas and Fannie Mae Weaver Newman. She relocated to Nashville, TN in 1953 where she was employed with Lifeway Christian Resources with 30 years of service.

Survived by: sons, Hugh B. (Josie Crafton) Jarratt, Michael L. (Susie Stafford) Jarratt and Dwight E. Jarratt; daughters, Cindy Jarratt (Jeff) Rozell, Jo Ann Jarratt and Belinda Jarratt Stiglets; fourteen grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at Woodlawn Memorial Park. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 1818 Patterson St., Nashville, TN 37203. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com