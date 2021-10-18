OBITUARY: Maude E. Dixon

Maude Dixon, loving wife, mother, and friend, passed away at the age of 61 on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 due to complications from COVID-19.

A fixture in the Spring Hill community, Maude owned and operated the Old School Café with her husband, Bill Corbett. For nearly 20 years, she lovingly greeted each customer as her own family, serving up conversation and delicious slices of pie. Maude’s proudest accomplishment, however, was her son, Austin, born with Down’s syndrome. She lived to love Austin and give him every opportunity he deserved, and everyone in the community knew if you saw Maude, Austin was close by. Austin passed away a week later, and while loved ones feel the compounding grief deeply, there is comfort knowing they are reunited in heaven.

Maude is survived by her loving husband (Bill Corbett), and son (Tyler Dixon), stepdaughter (Kaelyn Sutherland), her mother (Charlene Dixon aka Nanny), brothers (Steve Dixon and Jeff Dixon), sister (Jane Eaton); and grandchildren (Makayla Dixon, Eastyn Taylor, Braelyn Jordan). She is preceded in death by her father (Walter Dixon aka Pa) and mother-in-law (Margaret Conley).

A Celebration of Life is planned for Maude and her son, Austin, on Sunday, October 24 at 2 p.m. at the Summit High School football field. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Down Syndrome Association of Middle Tennessee at https://www.somethingextra.org/. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com