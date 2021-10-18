OBITUARY: Carl William Larsen

Carl William Larsen passed away on October 14th, 2021, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, Tennessee at the age of 88.

Carl is survived by his son Carl (Kathy) Larsen of Green Valley Arizona: Daughter Donna (Ralph) Levi of Chesterton, Indiana, and Daughter Janice (Michael) Norby of Franklin, Tennessee as well as six grandchildren, one step-grandchild, 12 great-grandchildren and 2 step great grand-children. He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara (Hyzy) Larsen and later by wife Barbara (Lenell) Larsen whom he had dated fifty years earlier in high school. His brother Roland passed away recently in September.

Born in Chicago, Illinois on April 28, 1933, Carl lived on the south side of Chicago until enrolling in Coe College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa for two years and then joining the Naval Cadet Flight Program in 1953. His basic training was completed when he landed on the USS Monterey (CVL-26) light aircraft carrier as a final exam. With a goal of becoming an airline pilot, Carl attended Advanced Training in Hutchison, Kansas and received his Gold Wings as a Naval Aviator in 1955. He served 6 years in the US Navy as a flight instructor.

Commercial airlines were not hiring at that time and Carl purchased a bar on the south side of Chicago eventually turning the profitable business into a Foremost Liquor store which he sold in 1976. He then went to work as a salesman and eventually Sales Manager of a Calumet City, Illinois beverage company.

An avid Chicago Cubs baseball fan, Carl was also considered by many neighborhood kids to be a second dad and they often spent time at the Larsen house or at movies or playing ball with him. He is mostly remembered as purchasing professional sized hockey equipment for the Larsen Hockey rink. He treated them all as his own.

In 1998 Carl retired to Green Valley, Arizona to purse his passion for golf year around. He eventually moved to Tallahassee, Florida and played golf with a group known as Hilaman (golf club) Own Golfing Seniors HOGS and was club champion for his age group. In 2011 he qualified to play in the Senior games representing Florida at the Nationals Tournament in Houston Texas. He finished 14th in a field of 45

Carl moved to Spring Hill, Tennessee in 2017 to be near his family. He was an active member of Mt. Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church; there he renewed and strengthen his faith in Christ. He continued his golf game with a group known as the Old Retired Boys at Kings Creek golf center and he played daily until his health limited his activities.

Visitation will be from 3pm to 6pm on October 22and at the Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, Tennessee. Services will immediately follow with Reverend W. L. Rolman, Jr. Pastor, officiating. Carl will be cremated, and his ashes interred at Fairmount -Willow Hills Memorial Park in Willow Springs, Illinois.

Carl’s family would like to give special thank you to Aveanna Home Health & Hospice and Alive Hospice Residence in Murfreesboro for their loving care they provided their father.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Alive Hospice or ZERO—The End of Prostate Cancer

